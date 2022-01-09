Mike Zimmer’s Vikings beat Matt Nagy’s Bears in potential final game for both coaches

Getty Images

The Vikings and Bears both had disappointing seasons, but it ended happily for the home team in Minnesota today.

In a back-and-forth game, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson sealed a victory with a pick-six in the fourth quarter as the Vikings won 31-17.

Both coaches, Minnesota’s Mike Zimmer and Chicago’s Matt Nagy, are widely viewed as being on the hot seat, and it’s possible that it was the last game for both of them. The win improves the Vikings to 8-9 on the season, and drops the Bears to 6-11.

Nagy decided to go out aggressively on fourth downs, but it didn’t work, as the Bears converted on just one of their five fourth-down attempts. Andy Dalton struggled with pressure all day, especially on fourth downs.

Kirk Cousins had a good game, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Minnesota. The Vikings just wish Cousins could play that way more consistently.

Both of these teams are far from where they want to be, which is ahead of the Packers in the NFC North. Maybe next year they can do it, but likely only with a new head coach.