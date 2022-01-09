Mike Zimmer’s Vikings beat Matt Nagy’s Bears in potential final game for both coaches

The Vikings and Bears both had disappointing seasons, but it ended happily for the home team in Minnesota today.

In a back-and-forth game, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson sealed a victory with a pick-six in the fourth quarter as the Vikings won 31-17.

Both coaches, Minnesota’s Mike Zimmer and Chicago’s Matt Nagy, are widely viewed as being on the hot seat, and it’s possible that it was the last game for both of them. The win improves the Vikings to 8-9 on the season, and drops the Bears to 6-11.

Nagy decided to go out aggressively on fourth downs, but it didn’t work, as the Bears converted on just one of their five fourth-down attempts. Andy Dalton struggled with pressure all day, especially on fourth downs.

Kirk Cousins had a good game, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Minnesota. The Vikings just wish Cousins could play that way more consistently.

Both of these teams are far from where they want to be, which is ahead of the Packers in the NFC North. Maybe next year they can do it, but likely only with a new head coach.

  1. The Vikings are the best at winning meaningless games! Nice job, draft position worsened. Ha! Another trophyless year.

  2. I’d love to the Philadelphia Eagles hire Mike Zimmer as the defensive coordinator.

  3. It was a good game by the Vikings, and the Bears started pretty solid as well. I liked the Bears aggressiveness on 4th downs, given the field position and yardage to go. If Zimmer and the Vikings staff played the whole season like they did the 2nd half today, they wouldn’t have to worry about filing for unemployment on Monday. oh well, the NFL season is over for me. Skol to next year (again)!

  4. Nagy had the magical ability to makes last year’s 8 and 8 look like a Super Bowl run in comparison to this year. As for next year: no first round draft choice, many of the decent players are free agents, and we plan to use a good halfback as our QB.

    We did learn that both the Bears and the Vikes are better than the Lions but so what.

  5. Happy with the result. With the Vikings out of the playoffs, this should knock them down a half dozen or so spots in the draft.

  6. The rare….”Dead Man Walking Bowl”
    Maybe Nagy should have played Foles more….

  7. If the gave trophies for winning the preseason and games that don’t matter the Vikings would rule the world! Too bad that doesn’t exist.

  8. Pieces are in place…….

    Bring ’em all back……….

    Super Bowl homeboy!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  9. The Bears D laid down in the 2nd half and after how Nagy called the 1st half I don’t blame them one bit. Message clearly sent.

  10. More stats for Kirk’s fans.
    Ten years from now you will still be able to give Mike Zimmer a facial tic by whispering “Kirk Cousins signing.”

  11. Hoping this saves Zimmer and Spielman. Can’t have them gone. They are Good for the North!

  12. Hopefulily they have already informed Phillips, Pace and Nagy that they are gone but we’ll probably have to wait until tomorrow. Cross your fingers Bears fans!

  13. Patchwork ending to a patchwork year for MN. Not sure what the future holds for this team, but after the last two years of trying to keep it together, I know for sure it’s time to not.

  14. Vikings are well built with talent… If Zimmer was a good HC, that team would be way more successful…

    The Bears just draft poorly and need to get better at the top positions: QB, RB and wr!
    Nagy didn’t have much to work with BUT thats likely his fault!

  15. Throwing it on multiple 4th downs while Montgomery was having a good running day should be grounds for firing everyone by itself.

  16. That game was very representative of Matt Nagy’s entire tenure as a head coach. Decent start and able to move the ball between the 20’s, only to revert to the playcalling ability to of a disinterested housecat after hitting the nip too hard once they got into the redzone. When push came to shove and they got a 4th and short, the coaches would rather feed their own egos than do what’s best for the team and call a run and give the ball to the best offensive player on the team. And after watching the offense sputter time and again, the defense folded like a tent. Again. really fit Nagy’s term as HC, and cannot wait to hear that he’s gone. Good riddance.

