NFL announces wild card weekend schedule

Getty Images

The NFL announced the schedule for wild card weekend, with playoff games on Jan. 15-17.

Two games will be played on Saturday (at 4:30 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET, and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

Saturday, Jan. 15

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) 5 (Las Vegas/New England) at 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) 6 (Los Angeles Chargers/New England) at 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 16

NFC: 1 p.m. (ET) 7 Philadelphia at 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) 6 San Francisco at 3 Dallas (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) 7 (Las Vegas/Pittsburgh) at 2 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, Jan. 17

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) 5 Arizona at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The NFL will announce the schedule for the divisional rouund next weekend.