NFL Week 18 early inactives: David Bakhtiari returns, Aaron Jones will sit

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari last took the field in a regular season game in Week 16 of last season, but his long wait to get back on the field will finally come to an end on Sunday. Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice days after that Week 16 game and his recovery process included arthroscopic knee surgery during the season. He returned to practice recently, however, and is in the lineup against the Lions on Sunday.

Bakhtiari will not be blocking for running back Aaron Jones. Jones is inactive after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. He and the rest of the Packers will have two weeks off before they return to action for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Packers at Lions

Packers: CB Jaire Alexander, S Shawn Davis, RB Aaron Jones, LB De'Vondre Campbell, OL Jake Hanson, DL Jack Heflin, DL Kingsley Keke

Lions: T Penei Sewell, FB Jason Cabinda, T Dan Skipper, RB Jermar Jefferson, QB David Blough, DE Jashon Cornell, WR Trinity Benson

Washington at Giants

Washington: DE Montez Sweat, OL Saahdiq Charles, WR Curtis Samuel, TE Sammis Reyes, K Brian Johnson, QB Garrett Gilbert, DE Nate Orchard

Giants: WR Kadarius Toney, QB Mike Glennon, WR John Ross

Titans at Texans

Titans: DL Teair Tart, DL Naquan Jones, LB Jayon Brown, LB Derick Roberson, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, DB Greg Mabin, T Kendall Lamm

Texans: WR Chris Conley, DL Ron'Dell Carter, DE Derek Rivers, DE Chris Smith, DL Jaleel Johnson, TE Jordan Akins, QB Deshaun Watson

Steelers at Ravens

Steelers: QB Dwayne Haskins, P Corliss Waitman, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Tegray Scales, T Dan Moore Jr., DT Carlos Davis

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, LB Odafe Oweh, CB Anthony Averett, WR James Proche, G Ben Powers, TE Tony Poljan, NT Isaiah Mack

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan, DE Ben Banogu, OL Will Fries, WR Dezmon Patmon, T Julien Davenport

Jaguars: WR Tavon Austin, TE Kahale Warring, TE James O’Shaughnessy, DL Taven Bryan

Bengals at Browns

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, K Evan McPherson, WR Tee Higgins, DT D.J. Reader, LB Logan Wilson, CB Jalen Davis, DE Cam Sample

Browns: CB Troy Hill, RB Kareem Hunt, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., S Richard LeCounte III, G Hjalte Froholdt, DT Sheldon Day

Bears at Vikings

Bears: DB Duke Shelley, RB Ryan Nall, T Elijah Wilkinson, T Lachavious Simmons

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, CB Mackensie Alexander, CB Kris Boyd, RB Wayne Gallman, TE Zach Davidson, G Wyatt Davis, DT Michael Pierce