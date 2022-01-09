NFL Week 18 early inactives: David Bakhtiari returns, Aaron Jones will sit

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari last took the field in a regular season game in Week 16 of last season, but his long wait to get back on the field will finally come to an end on Sunday. Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice days after that Week 16 game and his recovery process included arthroscopic knee surgery during the season. He returned to practice recently, however, and is in the lineup against the Lions on Sunday.
Bakhtiari will not be blocking for running back Aaron Jones. Jones is inactive after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. He and the rest of the Packers will have two weeks off before they return to action for the divisional round of the playoffs.
Packers at Lions
Packers: CB Jaire Alexander, S Shawn Davis, RB Aaron Jones, LB De'Vondre Campbell, OL Jake Hanson, DL Jack Heflin, DL Kingsley Keke
Lions: T Penei Sewell, FB Jason Cabinda, T Dan Skipper, RB Jermar Jefferson, QB David Blough, DE Jashon Cornell, WR Trinity Benson
Washington at Giants
Washington: DE Montez Sweat, OL Saahdiq Charles, WR Curtis Samuel, TE Sammis Reyes, K Brian Johnson, QB Garrett Gilbert, DE Nate Orchard
Giants: WR Kadarius Toney, QB Mike Glennon, WR John Ross
Titans at Texans
Titans: DL Teair Tart, DL Naquan Jones, LB Jayon Brown, LB Derick Roberson, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, DB Greg Mabin, T Kendall Lamm
Texans: WR Chris Conley, DL Ron'Dell Carter, DE Derek Rivers, DE Chris Smith, DL Jaleel Johnson, TE Jordan Akins, QB Deshaun Watson
Steelers at Ravens
Steelers: QB Dwayne Haskins, P Corliss Waitman, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Tegray Scales, T Dan Moore Jr., DT Carlos Davis
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, LB Odafe Oweh, CB Anthony Averett, WR James Proche, G Ben Powers, TE Tony Poljan, NT Isaiah Mack
Colts at Jaguars
Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan, DE Ben Banogu, OL Will Fries, WR Dezmon Patmon, T Julien Davenport
Jaguars: WR Tavon Austin, TE Kahale Warring, TE James O’Shaughnessy, DL Taven Bryan
Bengals at Browns
Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, K Evan McPherson, WR Tee Higgins, DT D.J. Reader, LB Logan Wilson, CB Jalen Davis, DE Cam Sample
Browns: CB Troy Hill, RB Kareem Hunt, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., S Richard LeCounte III, G Hjalte Froholdt, DT Sheldon Day
Bears at Vikings
Bears: DB Duke Shelley, RB Ryan Nall, T Elijah Wilkinson, T Lachavious Simmons
Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, CB Mackensie Alexander, CB Kris Boyd, RB Wayne Gallman, TE Zach Davidson, G Wyatt Davis, DT Michael Pierce