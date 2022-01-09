Rams lead 49ers 17-3 at halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have had a lot of trouble with the 49ers over the last few seasons, including a 31-10 loss back in Week 10.

But Los Angeles dominated the first half of Sunday’s matchup with San Francisco and has a 17-3 lead at halftime.

San Francisco had only three first downs before a final two-minute drive, which set up Robbie Gould for a 42-yard field goal that got the 49ers on the board as time expired in the second quarter. The 49ers possessed the ball for just 10:07 with the Rams holding it for 19:53.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed last week’s game with a thumb injury, is 9-of-12 passing for 90 yards with an interception. He also had a fumble, though the 49ers recovered it.

On the other side, quarterback Matthew Stafford had a terrific first half, going 15-of-16 for 153 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Receiver Cooper Kupp has five catches for 84 yards. He’s now six receptions away from the all-time single-season record. And he’s 52 yards away from that all-time single-season record.

Tight end Tyler Higbee had four catches for 34 yards, including a pair of touchdowns.

The Rams were 7-of-10 on third down in the first half.

The 49ers will have the ball to start the second half. With the Saints leading the Falcons, San Francisco needs a victory to make the postseason.

L.A. will clinch the NFC West and the conference’s No. 2 seed with a victory.