Rams take 17-0 lead on two touchdowns from Tyler Higbee

Getty Images

The Rams have lost five consecutive games against the 49ers. But they have been dominant in the early going of Sunday’s contest, taking a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

After kicker Matt Gay gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Rams scored again with a strong second possession.

Though tight end Tyler Higbee had to leave the field with a noticeable limp following a 9-yard catch, he was able to come back in later in the drive. On fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 2-yard line, the Rams had two extra offensive linemen report in as eligible. Higbee leaked out of the right side of the formation and quarterback Matthew Stafford hit him easily for a 2-yard touchdown.

After the Rams forced a three-and-out, Brandon Powell set up Los Angeles’ offense at the San Francisco 19 with a 31-yard punt return. A few plays later, Higbee elevated in the end zone to catch his second touchdown in two drives, giving Los Angeles a 17-0 lead.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has started the game 13-of-14 passing for 140 yards with a pair of touchdowns. In pursuit of a pair of single-season records, receiver Cooper Kupp has four catches for 76 yards.