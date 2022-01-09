Report: Kevin Colbert plans to leave Steelers after 2022 NFL draft

Getty Images

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert is in his final months with the team.

Colbert’s contract runs through the 2022 NFL draft, and he plans to retire sooner after the draft, according to NFL Media.

The Steelers were already in for significant changes this offseason with Ben Roethlisberger expected to retire. It remains to be seen who will succeed Roethlisberger as the Steelers’ franchise quarterback, but if Colbert is planning to leave, the Rooney family may not put that decision in Colbert’s hands.

Potential in-house potential candidates to replace Colbert are VP of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt.

Colbert has been with the Steelers since 2000, first as director of football operations before he was promoted to general manager.