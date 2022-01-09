Report: Tyree Jackson tore his ACL

Getty Images

A report earlier in the day offered hope that Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson‘s knee injury wasn’t that serious. Unfortunately, it is.

An MRI revealed Jackson tore his anterior cruciate ligament Saturday night, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Jackson had his first career catch, a 3-yard flip from Gardner Minshew for a touchdown. He finished the night with three catches for 22 yards.

He played 39 of 74 offensive snaps before leaving in the fourth quarter with his injury.

Jackson was a quarterback in college and has transitioned to tight end since joining the Eagles early in 2021. He played nine games this season.