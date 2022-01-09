Saints lose Taysom Hill, beat Falcons 30-20 but miss out on playoffs

Getty Images

It seemed only fitting that the Saints would be fighting for their playoff lives with a backup-to-the-backup quarterback.

Despite starting four quarterbacks this season — and losing their most recent starter in the second quarter — the Saints beat the Falcons 30-20 to keep their postseason hopes alive for a few minutes anyway. The Saints had to wait to see if they would get the help they needed in Los Angeles.

The 49ers beat the Rams in overtime after the Saints got into the locker room, which ended the Saints’ season and a streak of four consecutive seasons with a postseason berth.

But the Saints (9-8) showed remarkable resiliency this season, their first since Drew Brees retired.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 146 yards on 30 carries and caught two passes for 16 yards Sunday against their rival.

Hill went 7-of-9 for 107 yards and a touchdown before leaving what coach Sean Payton told Fox sideline reporter was a LisFranc foot injury. Trevor Siemian replaced Hill and went 9-of-15 for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons had only 257 yards and turned it over three times.

Matt Ryan was 20-of-33 for 216 yards with a touchdown and an interception.