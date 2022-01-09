Seahawks up 17-10 at halftime in Arizona

Getty Images

Things started poorly for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Sunday, but they’ve been able to turn things around.

Wilson has thrown two touchdowns to wide receiver Tyler Lockett and the Seahawks defense has limited the Cardinals to 89 yards from scrimmage through the first half of Sunday’s game in Arizona. The result is a 17-10 halftime lead for Seattle.

Wilson was sacked and stripped by Chandler Jones on Seattle’s second offensive play and Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen scooped the ball up for a touchdown. Wilson rallied back with a 43-yard strike to Lockett on the next drive and then, after a Cardinals field goal, found Lockett again in the second quarter to push the team back in front.

Lockett has four catches for 87 yards and DK Metcalf has chipped in with three grabs for 47 yards. Rashaad Penny has added 57 yards on 11 carries to balance out the offense.

The Cardinals used a 19-play drive to set up their field goal, but their offense punted quickly on two other possessions before getting the ball back with just over a minute left on the clock. Sacks by Poona Ford and Carlos Dunlap ensured that they would not be able to put any points on the board before the half was over.