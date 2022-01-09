Seahawks up 31-24 after two quick touchdowns

Getty Images

The Seahawks saw their halftime lead disappear with back-to-back Cardinals touchdowns, but they aren’t going down without a fight on Sunday afternoon.

Russell Wilson hit Freddie Swain for a 25-yard touchdown with just under two minutes left in the third quarter and it’s 24-24 in Arizona after Jason Myers‘ extra point. It was the third touchdown pass of the game for Wilson.

It wouldn’t be long before the Seahawks scored again. Poona Ford and Kerry Hyder had a pair of sacks to force a Cardinals punt, but Andy Lee never got the ball off. He botched the snap and then fumbled as Seahawks running back Travis Homer came in for what would have certainly been a block if Lee had kicked the ball.

Seattle took over on the 10-yard-line and Wilson would run for a touchdown three plays later to put the Seahawks back in the lead 31-24 with just over 13 minutes left to play in the game.

The Cardinals will try to answer and they’ll need to in order to have any hope of winning the NFC West this season.