Sunday Night Football: Darren Waller active for first time since Week 12

Getty Images

The Raiders will have their best offensive weapon back as they try to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.

Tight end Darren Waller is active for the contest after missing the last six games due to injury. The last time he played was the Raiders’ 36-33 victory over the Cowboys, in which he had just two catches for 33 yards before he had to go out. In his last full game, Waller caught seven passes for 116 yards against Cincinnati.

Waller has 53 receptions for 643 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who was questionable with an injury to his ribs, is also active for the contest.

Las Vegas’ inactives are defensive end Carl Nassib, cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, guard Jordan Simmons, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers, and defensive tackle Damion Square.

The Chargers didn’t have any surprises on their inactives list. Defensive lineman Joe Gaziano is out with an ankle injury after he didn’t practice all week. Quarterback Easton Stick, offensive lineman Senio Kelemete, running back Larry Rountree, and fullback Gabe Nabers are also inactive for Los Angeles.

Unless the Chargers and Raiders tie, the winner of the contest is headed to the postseason and the loser will be out.