T.J. Watt ties single-season sack record; Steelers and Ravens tied 3-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Steelers and Ravens played a sloppy first half of football, but a little history was made late in the second quarter.

On first-and-goal from Pittsburgh’s 3-yard line, edge rusher T.J. Watt sacked quarterback Tyler Huntley for a 3-yard loss. With that quarterback takedown, Watt tied the NFL’s single-season record with 22.5 sacks set by Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan back in 2001.

Though teams are playing 17 regular-season games for the first time, Watt has tied that record in just 15 games played this season.

He’ll have a chance to break the record in the second half. But through the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game, Pittsburgh and Baltimore are tied, 3-3.

One could call it a defensive battle. But it’s mostly been an ineffective offensive attack for both teams. Pittsburgh has just four first downs and is 1-of-7 on third down. Baltimore has nine first downs and is 1-of-6 on third down.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, ostensibly playing his last regular-season game, is 8-of-15 passing for 66 yards with an interception. Najee Harris had to exit the contest early with an elbow injury, though he was announced as probable to return.

On the other side, Tyler Huntley is 10-of-17 passing for 98 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. He’s also rushed for 37 yards to lead the team.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews also set a single-season franchise record in receptions, catching five passes for 54 yards.

Baltimore will have the ball to start the second half. Both teams still have a chance to make the postseason, especially considering the Colts are down to the Jaguars 13-3 at halftime of that game in Florida.