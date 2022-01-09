Taysom Hill questionable to return with Lisfranc injury

Getty Images

It didn’t look good as Taysom Hill walked to the locker room with a slight limp, carrying his left shoe in his right hand. It does not sound good either.

Saints coach Sean Payton told Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin that the quarterback has a Lisfranc injury.

The team lists Hill questionable to return, though it doesn’t seem likely.

Saints defensive lineman Marcus Davenport required season-ending surgery for his Lisfranc injury in 2019.

It is yet another hit for the Saints in their attempt to replace Drew Brees, who retired after last season. They have started four quarterbacks this season, having lost Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury in Week 8.

Hill went 7-of-9 for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons lead 24-6 with Trevor Siemian having thrown two touchdowns since replacing Hill.