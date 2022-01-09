Taysom Hill remains out, but Saints have 24-6 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Saints are in good position to make the postseason at halftime of their Week 18 game. They lead the Falcons 24-6 at intermission, and the 49ers are losing to the Rams 17-3.

But New Orleans is without quarterback Taysom Hill, who was injured with 6:06 remaining in the first half. Hill left for the training room, carrying his left shoe in his right hand as he walked with a slight limp.

Hill went 7-of-9 for 107 yards and a touchdown. Trevor Siemian replaced him and is 4-for-7 for 22 yards and two touchdowns.

Jameis Winston, who is on injured reserve, and rookie Ian Book also have started for the Saints at quarterback this season.

Alvin Kamara has rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries.

The Falcons had two turnovers in the first half, handing the Saints 10 points. Matt Ryan threw an interception to Paulson Adebo that led to a 37-yard Brett Maher field goal with 1:03 remaining in the first half.

Mike Davis then fumbled on the Falcons’ next play from scrimmage as Malcolm Jenkins forced it and Kwon Alexander recovered it. Siemian threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson three plays later with two seconds left in the half.

Ryan is 7-of-11 for 62 yards and an interception.