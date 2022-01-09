Texans have rallied in second half to pull within 21-18

Getty Images

Chiefs fans are cheering loudly.

The Texans have pulled to within 21-18 of the Titans after trailing 21-0 at halftime.

Tennessee had 27 yards on three possessions in the third quarter, going three-and-out on all three possessions.

Houston, meanwhile, has shown it’s not going to make clinching the No. 1 seed easy for the Titans. The Texans are fighting to the end.

Davis Mills is 11-of-14 for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as Houston has scored on all three second half possessions.

Chris Moore scored on a 28-yard pass from Mills on a flea flicker. The Texans added a 31-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn. And Danny Amendola caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mills and then converted on the 2-point try with another catch from Mills.