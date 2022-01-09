Texans score on flea flicker to close to within 21-7

Getty Images

The Texans are on the scoreboard. It took 35 minutes, 14 seconds and a flea flicker for Houston to score.

Chris Moore caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills on a flea flicker with 9:46 remaining in the third quarter. That has drawn Houston to within 21-7.

It capped an eight-play, 72-yard drive.

Mills is 12-for-20 for 120 yards as he went 5-for-6 on the scoring drive.

Houston had only 67 yards in the first half.

The Texans do have some injuries. They list receiver Brandin Cooks as questionable to return with a knee injury. Safety A.J. Moore also is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The Texans downgraded defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot) to out.