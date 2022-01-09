Titans hold off Texans 28-25 to secure No. 1 seed in AFC

Getty Images

The Texans made things interesting, but in the end, the Titans did just enough to win and secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Titans won 28-25.

Tennessee (12-5) will receive a bye next week and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Texans (4-13) now have a decision to make on David Culley’s future as the team’s head coach.

Culley should receive credit for having his team playing hard to the end.

The Texans closed to within 28-25 with 4:04 remaining but never saw the ball again.

Dontrell Hilliard dove for a first down on third-and-two at the Houston 48 with 2:22 remaining. The Texans challenged the spot but lost and lost their final timeout.

Hilliard picked up another first down with an 11-yard run two plays later, allowing the Titans to close the game in victory formation.

The Titans led 21-0, but Houston outscored them 25-7 in the second half.

Ryan Tannehill completed 23 of 32 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Julio Jones scored his first touchdown as a member of the team, catching five passes for 58 yards, and A.J. Brown added four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans had only 67 yards on 26 plays in the first half but finished with 353 as Davis Mills was lights out in the second half. Mills finished 23-of-33 for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Danny Amendola caught seven passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.