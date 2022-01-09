Titans take a 7-0 lead on Ryan Tannehill’s touchdown pass to Anthony Firkser

Getty Images

The Titans have outgained the Texans 164 yards to 46, but they have only a 7-0 lead.

Tennessee has had terrible field position, starting at its own 17, 8 and 6 on its three drives. The first drive ended with a punt, and the second with a missed 42-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

The Titans finally got on the scoreboard with 7:40 remaining in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Anthony Firkser.

It completed an 11-play, 94-yard drive.

The Titans thought they scored three plays earlier on a 1-yard run by D'Onta Foreman, but a late flag negated it. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons served as a lead blocker for Foreman but failed to report.

The Titans were penalized 5 yards for an illegal substitution.

Tannehill’s touchdown pass came on third-and-goal from the 5.

Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard injured his foot and is questionable to return.