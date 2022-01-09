Tom Brady sets new NFL record with 485 completions in a season

January 9, 2022
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady added another one to his large collection of NFL records today.

Brady completed 29 passes in today’s win over the Panthers, bringing him to a season total of 485 completions. That’s a new NFL record. The previous record was 471 completions in a season, set by Drew Brees in 2016.

Brees, of course, set his record in a 16-game season, and Brady broke it in the 17th game of this season, so Brees’ record is arguably more impressive. Brady’s per-game average of 28.5 completions a game this season is not as good as Brees’ mark of 29.5 completions a game in 2016.

Although Brady has led the NFL in many statistical categories through the years, the 2021 season was the first time in Brady’s career that he has led the NFL in completions.

  2. It’s the NFL who added a 18th game not Tom Brady. I heard a few other records set today, it doesn’t make them any less important. The league has changed the length of the season before. Yet records are being claimed all the time. The game itself has changed too. The definition of a catch, forward progress, two feet In inbounds, are among other changes, yet records are still recognized.
    Congrats Tom.

  3. Brees also played a lot of his games in a dome. It certainly matters. Rodgers and Brady never came close to Brees’ completion percentage averages because playing outside is more challenging, especially if it’s cold.

  4. Brees is a champion. But the last 12 years of his career was all about passing records, stopping the game for photos, and generally being a second tier QB to the really great ones. Nice guy by all accounts, and I’m sure the people of NOLA are proud fans of the guy. But it’s not a bad thing for every one of Brees’ League records will be eclipsed by his betters.

  5. dangguy says:
    January 9, 2022 at 9:12 pm
    It’s the NFL who added a 18th game not Tom Brady.

    ——-

    17

  6. Brees record was playing at least 9 games in domes, That is something to consider if you want to start with which is more impressive?

  7. LOL

    Again, why BB walked.

    Brady is more focused on self promotion and personal stats than he is winning games. It’s wby they should have lost to the Jets last week.

  8. Brady is more focused on self promotion and personal stats than he is winning games. It’s wby they should have lost to the Jets last week.

    as

    —-

    This comment doesn’t even make sense.. “they should have lost to the Jets because he’s more worried about stats than winning games” ????

    Like I said before, stop trying so hard.

  9. gor3hound says:
    January 9, 2022 at 9:21 pm
    Brees record was playing at least 9 games in domes, That is something to consider if you want to start with which is more impressive?

    Exactly people conveniently forget that.

    Do you know how many home games Brees played. I’m the Rain , wind , warm weather , cold weather..? Zero.

    Do you know how many home games he played in PERFECT conditions? all of them ! By B

  10. Even though Brady had an extra game , his is more impressive than Brees cause he actually throw the ball down the field , not a bunch of screens to Kamara.

  11. Brees played a lot of indoor games, but Brady played a lot of AFC East games so same same.

  12. New record for completions and 2nd most passing attempts in NFL history. Congrats.

  15. flash1224 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 9:38 pm
    Brady is more focused on self promotion and personal stats than he is winning games. It’s wby they should have lost to the Jets last week.

    as

    —-

    This comment doesn’t even make sense.. “they should have lost to the Jets because he’s more worried about stats than winning games” ????

    Like I said before, stop trying so hard.

    44 4 Rate This

    ———————-

    The Giants SB losses and 45 pass attempts with leads say hello.

    LOL

    Do you see the parallel? Of course you don’t. You think Brady never made a mistake in his life.

    I remember when Peyton Manning used to throw from the 2 yard line all the time and then lose in the playoffs. Brees did it, too, at the end. He used to try to chase those stats to make it seem like it was mostly his doing.

