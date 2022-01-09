Tom Brady sets new NFL record with 485 completions in a season

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady added another one to his large collection of NFL records today.

Brady completed 29 passes in today’s win over the Panthers, bringing him to a season total of 485 completions. That’s a new NFL record. The previous record was 471 completions in a season, set by Drew Brees in 2016.

Brees, of course, set his record in a 16-game season, and Brady broke it in the 17th game of this season, so Brees’ record is arguably more impressive. Brady’s per-game average of 28.5 completions a game this season is not as good as Brees’ mark of 29.5 completions a game in 2016.

Although Brady has led the NFL in many statistical categories through the years, the 2021 season was the first time in Brady’s career that he has led the NFL in completions.