Trevor Siemian replaces injured Taysom Hill and throws TD pass

Getty Images

Taysom Hill remained on the ground after landing awkwardly at the end of a 1-yard run.

Falcons safety Shawn Williams had an innocuous tackle of Hill with 6:06 remaining in the first half. Hill walked off under his own power but went directly to the medical tent.

Trevor Siemian replaced Hill, who went to the locker room before the half. Hill has an apparent left foot injury as he was carrying his shoe and walking with a limp.

Siemian tried to hit Ty Montgomery in the end zone on his first play, and Montgomery and defensive back A.J. Terrell remained down after the play. Terrell returned after sitting out one play, and Montgomery also was readying to return.

Siemian got an 11-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Fabian Moreau on the next play and then hit Tre'Quan Smith for a 13-yard touchdown.

The Saints lead 14-6.

Hill has run five times for 18 yards and has completed 7 of 9 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.