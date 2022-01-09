Trevor Siemian replaces injured Taysom Hill and throws TD pass

Posted by Charean Williams on January 9, 2022, 5:32 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
Taysom Hill remained on the ground after landing awkwardly at the end of a 1-yard run.

Falcons safety Shawn Williams had an innocuous tackle of Hill with 6:06 remaining in the first half. Hill walked off under his own power but went directly to the medical tent.

Trevor Siemian replaced Hill, who went to the locker room before the half. Hill has an apparent left foot injury as he was carrying his shoe and walking with a limp.

Siemian tried to hit Ty Montgomery in the end zone on his first play, and Montgomery and defensive back A.J. Terrell remained down after the play. Terrell returned after sitting out one play, and Montgomery also was readying to return.

Siemian got an 11-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Fabian Moreau on the next play and then hit Tre'Quan Smith for a 13-yard touchdown.

The Saints lead 14-6.

Hill has run five times for 18 yards and has completed 7 of 9 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

  2. Hill is a strange paradox to me. He’s a bigger more physical player than almost every QB on the league, used to physical contact. And yet when he is QB1 his brittle factor is higher than when he is receiving, running, or returning the ball strangely. He had his “summer abroad” year so to speak and it has ended in the unavoidable conclusion that he is not a QB1 in the NFL. If he wants to play frogger as Tyrod Taylor is and hop to the open gig at the bottom of the league each year so he plays the posit the can. But he is not NFL QB1 grade A steak. He is closest to Kordel Stewart in my mind except, he had more use and application I think Hill is a weird descendent of Mike Alstott playing QB if you take my meaning. NO fans don’t do it, you will not be happy. With how smart Payton is I would guess he’s done as QB and back to the position group meetings for TE/KR/Slot/HB

Leave a Reply

