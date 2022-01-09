Washington up 6-0 on Giants at halftime

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and the Giants has no bearing on the playoff race and both offenses are playing like they’ve already started thinking about the offseason.

Washington passed on trying for a touchdown from the Giants’ five-yard-line on their opening possession and kicked a field goal that staked them to an early lead. Joey Slye hit another one on the final play of the first half and Washington leads 6-0 at the break at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have picked up just 48 yards of offense to this point in the proceedings. One of those yards came on a quarterback sneak by Jake Fromm on a third-and-nine from the Giants’ four-yard-line, which is about as big a white flag on the season that head coach Joe Judge can fly.

It remains to be seen what, if any impact, that has on the list of players calling Judge to express their hope to play for him in his still to be confirmed third season with the team.

Washington has produced more yards, but their drives have stalled thanks to three sacks and that leaves us waiting for the first touchdown of the afternoon.