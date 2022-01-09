Will David Culley be one and done in Houston?

Getty Images

David Culley was hired to coach a Texans team that entered the year without much in the way of prospects. The team lived up (or down) to its potential. Culley’s reward could be a pink slip.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle tweeted that “it won’t surprise me if coach David Culley gets fired by Nick Caserio and Jack Easterby” after the season ends. McClain adds that “it would be terribly unfair based on what they’ve stuck him with not to give him a second season.” And McClain is absolutely right. From crap talent to apparent micromangement (Culley has admitted that Caserio talks to Culley on the headset during games regarding strategy, etc.), Culley was never really given a chance to show what he can do.

Actually, the Texans overachieved, winning games after the playoffs were impossible. The players didn’t quit on Culley, which should count for something.

But someone had to coach the team through a year that was widely expected to be a disaster. One year later, maybe they can lure someone like Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who likely would have had no interest in being the one to take on the predetermined losing cause that was the 2021 Houston Texans.