Will Joe Judge join Dave Gettleman as former Giants employees?

Two weeks ago, Schefty declared that the Giants plan to bring back coach Joe Judge for 2022. As the 2021 train pulls into the station, that outcome doesn’t seem to be nearly as clear as it once was.

Judge’s bizarre “not a clown show” rant from last Sunday coupled with Monday admissions of tampering create the impression that he’s trying to talk his way into staying — even if it may have the opposite effect.

Now, as the team prepares to finish 4-13 (possibly 5-12), the bell could soon toll for Judge.

Gettleman’s exit has become a foregone conclusion. It had been believed that the Giants would hire a pro-Judge G.M., with Kevin Abrams possibly being promoted or, alternatively, a Patriots front-office player who is comfortable with Judge getting the gig.

Judge now seems to be squarely in the undecided category. The players are split, at best, on Judge. Ultimately, the call comes down to ownership. Is it so bad that the Giants are willing to fire a third straight head coach after two years or fewer?

From Ben McAdoo to Pat Shurmur to Joe Judge, Big Blue has a real problem when it comes to making big moves. And, frankly, the people making those moves can’t be fired because they own the team.