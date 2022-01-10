Andy Reid anticipating Tyreek Hill will be OK to play Sunday

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill played only 14 snaps on Saturday while dealing with a heel issue, catching one of his three targets for a 2-yard gain.

But according to head coach Andy Reid, the injury should not keep Hill sidelined for a long stretch of time.

“We’re anticipating he’s going to be OK to go,” Reid said in his Monday press conference, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Reid had a similar update on running back Darrel Williams, who was limited to 31 offensive snaps in the contest and didn’t take a carry in the second half with a toe injury.

“It’s still a little tender, but he’s working through that and we’ll see how it goes this week,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “I’d anticipate him going.”

There’s more uncertainty when it comes to starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who did not play on Saturday with a shoulder injury.

“Clyde is making great progress,” Reid said, via McMullen. “I think we’ll be able to get a little work out of him this week, but we’ll see how the next couple days go.”

Edwards-Helaire missed seven games due to injury this season, finishing with 646 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

The Chiefs play the Steelers on Sunday night for their Wild Card matchup.