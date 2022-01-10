Anthony Lynn out as Lions offensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are officially moving on from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed during his Monday press conference that Detroit and Lynn are “parting ways” after one season.

“I felt like this is just best for both of us,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s been a true pro. He works his tail off and he gave us everything he had. He’s a pro.”

NFL Media reported on Sunday that Lynn was likely out after the season finale. But it’s been clear for weeks that this was the likely outcome.

Lynn began the season as the Lions’ offensive play-caller. But after Detroit’s 0-8 start, Campbell took over play-calling duties when shifting the offensive staff’s roles during the bye week. The Lions went 3-3 over their final six games, defeating the Vikings, Cardinals, and Packers.

Though Lynn was the Chargers head coach from 2017-2020, Campbell noted that Lynn “just wasn’t a fit” and that they “never found our groove or our rhythm.”

Campbell may promote from within or he could look outside the organization for another offensive coordinator. But first, Campbell has to decide whether he’d like to keep the play-calling duties into 2022. The head coach mentioned there are several factors at play and he’s not in a hurry to make that choice.