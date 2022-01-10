Bears fire Matt Nagy

Getty Images

The Bears are making a coaching change.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team fired Matt Nagy on Monday morning. There’s no word on this point about whether General Manager Ryan Pace is also out.

Nagy did not have a losing record in his first three seasons with Chicago and made the playoffs twice, but he entered this season on the hot seat and a 6-11 record this season pushed him out the door. Nagy was 34-31 in the regular season during his time with the Bears and he went 0-2 in his two trips to the postseason.

The next Bears coach will inherit 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields at quarterback, although the jury’s very much out on him after he missed the final three weeks of the season due to injury and illness. He made 10 starts before that point and the Bears were 2-8 in those games.