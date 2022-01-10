Bengals activate Joe Mixon, six others from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Bengals lost to the Browns in Week 18 with a depleted roster, but they’re returning to full strength ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home playoff game against the Raiders.

The team announced that seven players have been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. Running back Joe Mixon headlines that list and he’ll be making his playoff debut after rushing for a career-high 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati will also be getting center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain back on the offensive line.

Safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi have all been activated on the other side of the ball. The Bengals also announced that they have waived linebacker Austin Calitro.