Brandon Scherff: I hope I can end my career in Washington

Getty Images

For the third time in the last three years, Washington guard Brandon Scherff heads into an offseason without a contract for the next season.

Washington used the franchise tag to hold onto Scherff the last two years, but doing so again would push his salary north of $25 million for the 2022 season so it’s highly unlikely that the team will go down that path again. On Monday, Scherff said he’d like to make other arrangements that allow him to remain with the team.

“I’d love to be here and I hope I can end my career here,” Scherff said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I said that the last couple of times, and that’s always the goal for me, is to kind of finish where you started. I think we got something good building here, and yesterday was just a good stepping stone of where we can go.”

Scherff was named a Pro Bowler for the fifth time in seven seasons and he was an All-Pro during the 2020 season, so he’ll be a coveted free agent if he and Washington aren’t able to come together on a deal in the next couple months.