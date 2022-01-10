Broncos CEO Joe Ellis “just tired” of losing seasons

Getty Images

The Broncos didn’t wait long after Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs to make a decision about head coach Vic Fangio’s future with the team.

Fangio was fired on Sunday morning after turning in the franchise’s fifth straight losing season. The move came a year after the Broncos hired General Manager George Paton and Paton will now make a hire that CEO Joe Ellis hopes will finally stop the bleeding in Denver.

“I’m one of the hundreds of thousands or millions of citizens in Broncos Country who are just tired of it,” Ellis said on Sunday, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “I’ve been standing up here for three, four, five years and saying the same thing. It’s got to stop. . . . A lot of us here are responsible and we share in that accountability over what has happened here. There are a lot of fingerprints on this throughout our entire operation and they include my fingerprints. George is going to lead this coaching search and get us the right guy to turn this around.”

If the next coach is able to turn things around, Ellis won’t have a front row seat to see it. He’s set to leave the organization once the team is sold to a new owner and perhaps the change at the top will be what the team needs to change their results on the field.