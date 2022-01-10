Broncos request interview with Kellen Moore

Getty Images

Both Cowboys coordinators are on the Broncos’ list of head coaching candidates.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have requested an interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. They’ve also put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn since firing Vic Fangio on Sunday.

Moore interviewed with the Jaguars last week and could wind up on other lists. The Cowboys led the league in points and yards from scrimmage this season, which only helped make him a more popular candidate for a bump up the final rung of the coaching ladder.

The Broncos have also asked to interview Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo and there will likely be more names coming as General Manager George Paton runs his first head coaching search.