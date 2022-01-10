Bruce Arians: “It’s a travesty” if Tom Brady doesn’t win MVP

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians believes that Tom Brady, not Aaron Rodgers, should be the 2021 MVP.

“I think if he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty,” Arians told reporters on Monday. “I mean, most completions ever, 5,000 [passing] yards, [43] touchdowns, the whole nine yards. To me, it’s not even a close race.”

Arians has to say that, obviously. If anyone is going to make the case for Brady, it will be his head coach.

While Brady had great stats, he arguably had more around him than Rodgers. Also, Rodgers helped his team secure the No. 1 overall seed. Brady and the Bucs ultimately did not.

It’s unfortunate that the official MVP award, as bestowed by the Associated Press, entails one vote per voter. There should be at least three positions, first-, second-, and third-place. This approach will result in more players getting recognition for great seasons, once the votes are tabulated and eventually announced.

We’ll unveil our MVP later this week. Whether it’s Brady or Rodgers, the outcome won’t be a “travesty.” It’ll be a fair assessment of which of two great players deserves an award that can only go to one of them.

If Brady doesn't win the MVP, he'll likely see it that way. If Rodgers doesn't win, he'll surely blame it on people not liking him because he isn't vaccinated, or whatever. In a weird sort of way, the controversy sparked last week by Hub Arkush helps Rodgers; anyone who doesn't vote for Rodgers will have to worry about being accused of bias.