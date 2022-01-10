Cardinals cut Zach Kerr, activate Tanner Vallejo

Getty Images

The Cardinals waived defensive tackle Zach Kerr on Monday, the team announced.

He appeared in three games this season and totaled three tackles.

Kerr was on the COVID-19 reserve list before the Cardinals cut him.

The team also announced it activated linebacker Tanner Vallejo from the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. He takes Kerr’s roster spot.

Vallejo has 11 tackles, a pass defensed and a quarterback hit in 10 games. He saw action on 120 defensive snaps and 175 on special teams.

The Cardinals cut linebacker Nate Hall from the practice squad.