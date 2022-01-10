Christian McCaffrey to take more “tempered” approach to offseason work

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has missed most of the last two seasons with injuries and he told reporters on Monday that his experiences will lead to a change in how he approaches his offseason work.

McCaffrey missed five games with a hamstring injury early in the season and returned for four games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. On Monday, he said he will take a more “tempered” approach to the first three months of the offseason as he works to spend more time on the field in the years to come.

McCaffrey added that he “can honestly look at myself and say I’ve tried everything” when it comes to preparing his body for football seasons, but noted the ankle injury happened when Dolphins players fell on him so “you can’t prevent everything.”

Anything McCaffrey can do to be more available will be welcomed by the Panthers as they try for better results next season.