Daniel Jones expects to be cleared for contact in August

Daniel Jones missed the final six games of the season after injuring his neck against the Eagles on Nov. 28. The Giants lost all six games.

Jones updated his recovery during a Monday news conference.

“I’m doing good, progressing,” Jones said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “There’s a healing process that takes time, so trying to stay diligent with my rehab and treatment working with the guys here, but everything is going well and feel good.”

Jones doesn’t expect doctors to clear him for contact until August, but his injury will not prevent him from training this offseason or from returning to action next season.

“I can do everything from a lifting, throwing, running standpoint. I’m not limited in those areas,” Jones said. “It is a process. I think it’s weeks, but it’s really irrelevant at this point because I don’t expect to be doing any contact.”

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman retired Monday, and head coach Joe Judge’s future remains uncertain. Jones’ future with the team could hinge on who the Giants hire as their new G.M.

The Giants scored an NFL-low 24 touchdowns in 2021, with their 15.2 points per game average ranking 31st in the NFL.

“Obviously, no one expected it to turn out like it did,” Jones said of the season. “I take a lot of responsibility in where we are and how we perform. As a group, as individuals as well, we have to analyze that, understand it, study it and then work to improve and make sure we’re not in that position again moving forward.”