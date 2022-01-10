Dave Gettleman announces retirement as Giants GM

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman is calling it a career.

Gettleman, who had a largely unsuccessful four-season tenure running the Giants, announced his retirement today.

“It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise,” Gettleman said in a statement. “We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them.”

Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch released a statement thanking Gettleman and noting that in his previous tenure with the Giants from 1998 to 2012, he played a part in putting together the personnel that helped the team win two Super Bowls.

But there’s little doubt that Gettleman failed as GM. Using the second overall pick in the draft on a running back, Saquon Barkley, was a bad move, and Gettleman’s chosen franchise quarterback, Daniel Jones, has not delivered. The Giants do have two first-round picks this year, their own and the Bears, which is one nice gift Gettleman is leaving his successor. But the next GM has a mess to clean up.