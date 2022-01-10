David Bakhtiari played most of the first half, felt good in first game action in more than a year

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari﻿ did not play a single football game in 2021, tearing his ACL late in the 2020 season and finally returning to the field yesterday in Detroit. He felt good being back.

“Long, long journey,” Bakhtiari said. “I was expecting to be back earlier. It was tough. Definitely wore mentally on me [more] than anything. So happy just to see the other side. I was really just pumped to be out there today. Just meant a lot.”

Bakhtiari played most of the first half, with the Packers limiting his action to make sure he’s fresh and healthy for the playoffs. Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ was glad to have Bakhtiari protecting his blind side again.

“I’m so proud of him. It seemed like he was fantastic,” said Rodgers. “He’s a great person and he makes our team better. Obviously he’s an incredible player. To celebrate him and his happiness today is pretty special.”

It would be very special for the Packers to have Bakhtiari help them make a run to the Super Bowl, something he’s now healthy enough to do.