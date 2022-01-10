David Culley: As far as I know, I’m the head coach of the Texans moving forward

Getty Images

Texans head coach David Culley was reportedly on the hot seat after going 4-13 in his first season leading the team, but if his job is in jeopardy no one has told him that.

Culley told reporters this afternoon that his understanding is he is remaining the Texans’ head coach, and he doesn’t have any meetings scheduled to discuss his job status.

“As far as I know I’m the head coach of the Texans and I’m moving forward with that,” Culley said.

Although 4-13 is not a good record, Culley took over a team that was 4-12 last year — and that was with Deshaun Watson leading the offense and J.J. Watt leading the defense, and Culley didn’t have either of those players playing for him this season. Given the circumstances Culley inherited, he did a solid job.