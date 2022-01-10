Dolphins fire Brian Flores

Getty Images

After three seasons, Brian Flores is out as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Flores was fired this morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move comes as a surprise, as Flores appeared to have righted the ship after a shaky start. But Dolphins owner Stephen Ross apparently felt that the team’s step backward this season was unacceptable.

Now big questions are looming about the future of the franchise and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and whether the next coach’s job will be to get Tagovailoa playing better — or to move on from him. The Dolphins have shown interest in trading for Deshaun Watson, when and if the lawsuits that many female massage therapists have brought against Watson are resolved in a way that makes acquiring him feasible.

We don’t know who the Dolphins’ quarterback of the future is, but we do know that Flores is no longer their coach.