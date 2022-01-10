G.M. Ryan Pace out in Chicago as well

Getty Images

The Bears are clearing house after a 6-11 season.

Shortly after word of head coach Matt Nagy’s firing broke on Monday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that General Manager Ryan Pace has also been let go in Chicago.

Pace was hired by the Bears in 2015 and hired John Fox as the team’s head coach that year. Fox went 14-34 over three seasons and Nagy was hired in 2018. Nagy went 34-31 and made the playoffs twice before being relieved of duty on Monday.

Pace made two trades up the draft board to select quarterbacks during his time in Chicago. The first was for Mitchell Trubisky, who is now the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo, and the second sent the team’s 2022 first-round pick to the Giants in order to get in position to select Justin Fields.

The next Bears G.M. will inherit Fields, but their overall bid to improve the roster will be hindered by that missing draft pick.