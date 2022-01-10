James Conner’s rib injury still being evaluated

Getty Images

Cardinals running back James Conner left Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks with injured ribs and there isn’t much of an update on his status for their Wild Card round game against the Rams.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Conner is still meeting with doctors to determine the severity of the injury. Until that process is complete, the team won’t know if Conner will be good to go.

“He’s still being evaluated . . . hopefully, it’s not too serious. But we won’t know for the next couple days,” Kingsbury said, via Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7.

Conner, who missed the previous two games with a heel injury, scored two touchdowns before getting hurt. He finished the season with 18 touchdowns, which led the NFC and ranked third in the NFL behind Austin Ekeler and Jonathan Taylor.

Chase Edmonds sat out against the Seahawks with toe and rib injuries, so the Cardinals will be hoping the time off leaves him ready to go on Monday night.