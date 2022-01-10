Jim Irsay met with Frank Reich, Chris Ballard for a couple of hours after loss to Jaguars

Getty Images

The Colts’ stunning loss to the Jaguars on Sunday prompted a long meeting between the team’s top decision-makers. But so far, there haven’t been any larger consequences.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Frank Reich told reporters that he, team owner Jim Irsay, and General Manager Chris Ballard had a talk that lasted a couple of hours following the season finale.

“It was a good conversation, a supporting conversation, but also demanding and wanting answers, [with Irsay] wanting to hold us accountable,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Reich added that he and Ballard left the conversation “with the resolve: ‘We’re going to get better.’ … We walked out of there saying, ‘We’ve got a lot of the right pieces in place.’”

Still, the Colts were 9-6 after defeating the Cardinals on Christmas Day and proceeded to lose their last two games to the Raiders and Jaguars to fall out of the postseason.

“It was hard to imagine after the Arizona game, we get to 9-6, we feel like we’re one of the two or three teams to beat, a team everybody’s talking about,” Reich said. “When you think about how all this was going to end, certainly, no one including myself, really, ever thought it would end like it did the last two weeks. That’s something that can’t be undone. It’s part of our record. It’s part of my record. … It’s a scar.”

Indianapolis will now have a long offseason to figure out what went wrong and how to fix it heading into 2022.