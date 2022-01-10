Jordan Fuller will miss playoffs with ankle injury that might require surgery

Getty Images

The Rams will play the postseason without safety Jordan Fuller.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that Fuller’s ankle injury is season ending and might require surgery.

“That’s a big loss for us,” McVay said.

Fuller, a captain and the defensive play caller, started 16 games this season. He made 113 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

He was injured in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 27-24 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Safety Taylor Rapp is in concussion protocol, with Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess the next players up on the depth chart.

“Nick Scott’s done a nice job playing in that (role),” McVay said. “I thought Terrell Burgess came in and did a really good job as well yesterday. So we’ve got a couple candidates and a lot of that is predicated on, ‘All right, what kind of personnel groupings and the approach and the best way that we feel like we want to try to defend the multiple looks that Arizona can present?’”

The Rams open the postseason against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.