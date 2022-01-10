Kyle Shanahan, Dan Quinn renew acquaintances this weekend in 49ers-Cowboys game

Getty Images

Five years ago, the Falcons went on a Super Bowl run with Dan Quinn serving as head coach and Kyle Shanahan working as the offensive coordinator. (It ultimately didn’t work out.) On Sunday, Shanahan’s 49ers face the Cowboys, for whom Quinn has done a great job as first-year defensive coordinator.

“Dan Quinn is one of the best coaches I’ve been around,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday. “One of the best people I’ve been around. I’ve got as much respect for him as anyone I’ve ever worked with. I haven’t jumped into it at a ton yet. It doesn’t surprise me how much he’s helped them this year. And they’ve got a real good one and I have a feeling he won’t be in that position very long.”

Shanahan surely learned a lot about Quinn during their time together in Atlanta. Quinn surely learned a lot about Shanahan. It surely adds a lawyer of intrigue to a rematch of one of the great playoff rivalries of days gone by.