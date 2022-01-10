Lamar Jackson hasn’t talked to Ravens about extension

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but he didn’t put a contract extension on the top of his list of offseason thoughts during a Monday press conference.

Jackson said that he has not had any conversations with the team about his contract at this point. The quarterback missed the final four games of the season with an ankle injury and said he was prioritizing continued recovery from that injury now that the Ravens are done playing.

“I have to worry about getting back right and getting ready for this offseason,” Jackson said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

The Ravens dropped from seventh to 17th in scoring this season despite going from 19th to sixth in offensive yards, which wasn’t the kind of change the Ravens were hoping to see from their offense. They’ll try to push things back in the other direction before next season and the urgency to sign Jackson to a long-term deal will hint at their confidence in the quarterback’s ability to take them where they want to go.