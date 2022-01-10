Marquise Brown: I don’t feel we played up to our potential on offense

Getty Images

The Ravens spent much of the 2021 offseason looking at ways to upgrade their passing game.

They did go from 32nd to 13th in passing yards this season while still finishing with the No. 3 rushing offense.

But Baltimore was 17th in points scored, in part because the club had 26 turnovers.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson also missed five games this season, including the last four with an ankle injury. But receiver Marquise Brown said Monday that he felt like the Ravens left plenty on the table.

“For our offense, I don’t feel we played up to our potential,” Brown said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Brown added that looking toward the future is exciting because the Ravens have several pieces coming back.

In his third season, Brown eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career with 1,008. He also had six touchdowns.