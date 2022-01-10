Marquise Brown: I don’t feel we played up to our potential on offense

The Ravens spent much of the 2021 offseason looking at ways to upgrade their passing game.

They did go from 32nd to 13th in passing yards this season while still finishing with the No. 3 rushing offense.

But Baltimore was 17th in points scored, in part because the club had 26 turnovers.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson also missed five games this season, including the last four with an ankle injury. But receiver Marquise Brown said Monday that he felt like the Ravens left plenty on the table.

“For our offense, I don’t feel we played up to our potential,” Brown said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Brown added that looking toward the future is exciting because the Ravens have several pieces coming back.

In his third season, Brown eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career with 1,008. He also had six touchdowns.

 

  1. Kind of hard when half the team is on IR or COVID. This year sucked and we can only move forward. Rebuild the tranches NOW before Lamar signs his deal.

  3. It would help if this dude stopped dropping TD passes. Wildly inconsistent and unreliable. Zero chance he gets a second contract here.

  5. Harbaugh should’ve taken the field goal early in the game, instead they continue the drive and throw a pick in the end zone. Sucks to suck, John!

  6. guitarkevin says:
    January 10, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Kind of hard when half the team is on IR or COVID. This year sucked and we can only move forward. Rebuild the tranches NOW before Lamar signs his deal.

    ===================================================

    Half the team on IR to start the season. Fast forward to the end of the season and it was more like 95%. I spent the last five weeks consistently wondering who in the world they just mentioned. Players that have never played a real NFL snap before.

  7. Definitely the best team to not make the playoffs. If they can keep from getting hurt and sick (get vaccinated, dummies), they should be fully in contention next season.

  8. As usual, the delusion with Lamar continues. Yes, the Ravens moved from 32nd to 13th in passing yards. Is that a big accomplishment? You’re still 13th in yards. Which is mediocre at best; it’s not good. And this despite adding a lot of weapons which is supposedly what Lamar needed. But how about these other offensive stats (which are offensive)? #23 in QBR. #22 in completion %. Led the league in interceptions per games played as well as interception rate. 4th worst in the league for TDs per game. 2nd worst in the league in sacks per game. Why aren’t these stats, which are absolutely critical in evaluating a QB, mentioned? The conclusion is simple: Lamar tried to prove he could throw, and boy, it was a disaster. Across every objective metric. He can’t throw, he can’t read defenses, he can’t handle pressure, and he can’t win in the playoffs. Other than that, he was MVP 3 years ago!

  9. And you were a big reason for it. For somebody that complains about not getting the ball, you sure don’t do yourself any favors to try and get more by dropping so many important ones that do come your way.

