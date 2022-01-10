Nick Chubb: Baker Mayfield fought for us every day

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield dealt with several injuries all season, including a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder that will be surgically repaired later this month.

But Mayfield still played, missing only one game before the club shut him down for the Week 18 matchup against the Bengals.

For that, Mayfield clearly has his teammates’ respect.

“He kept fighting,” running back Nick Chubb said Monday, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “He had every reason to quit. … He could’ve had surgery in Week 2. … He fought for us every day.

Mayfield finished with completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also lost three fumbles.

But Mayfield’s last two games were particularly poor, as he completed just 50 percent of his attempts for 407 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Guard Wyatt Teller had similar praise for Mayfield and the way he continued to compete.

“He’s tough as nails,” Teller said. “I love Baker. He’s my guy. It sucks that he got hurt.”

The No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft, Mayfield is under contract for the 2022 season through his fifth-year option.

NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Browns plan to keep Mayfield for next season. But as with all things this time of year, plans may change with time.

8 responses to “Nick Chubb: Baker Mayfield fought for us every day

  1. We know Baker is tough, but was it smart to keep playing with all those injuries? Who made that decision?

  2. I like Baker and think he’s a good fit for the Browns if they use him properly. Not using Chubb and constantly throwing is not using him properly.

  3. Baker fought for his wallet and his insecurities of knowing that his backup was capable of taking his job…yeah he ended up hurting the team and the Cleveland Clown franchise didn’t do anything to save the season..
    They should be in the playoffs and NOT Pittsburgh

  4. Guy was hurt half the year so ripping him for sub-par play isn’t a fair take. When he’s full health, he’s pretty solid.

  5. Browns do organizational failures like no other. This was an organizational Failure for everyone involved in the Browns that allowed Mayfield to continue to play. They put a selfish scrub that was only playing for his next contract instead of playing the better QB and that was Keenum. Mayfield is awful. He is an NFL backup. I correctly predicted the Browns would go 8-9 and miss the Playoffs. The Head Coach didn’t learn from his play calling mistakes from last year and his play calling was worse this year. To consistently throw an awful QB when you have a Hall of Fame Running back in the backfield is inexcusable and Stefanski should be fired for it. But the Browns being the Browns these 2 people who are really bad at their jobs will be back and the Browns will go 7-10 next year if they keep these 2

  6. There’s been a lot of hyperbole about how bad Mayfield is lately in an overreaction to how he played when dealing with injuries. There was a lot of overreaction about how good he was when the Browns were doing well.

    The tough thing is he’s pretty good, but not top-tier good. I expect him to get overpaid, eventually flame out without the strong supporting cast he needs to win, and then be a candidate for a Tannehill-like comeback in his late 20s/early 30s.

    I think a team can win with him – just not with a market-rate, top-ten quarterback contract.

  7. The hubbub around the Browns & Mayfield seems unnecessary. It seems like they’re just fine and are playoff-ready when everyone is healthy. Don’t see any reason for panic.

  8. My main issue with Baker this season was his decision making. He suffered that torn labrum trying to make a tackle after an interception. I respect the gutsiness, but we’ve seen how Tom Brady shelters in place after throwing a pick in order to avoid injury. It’s more important to stay healthy for the season, rather than making a tackle. I don’t think anyone is doubting that Baker is tough. I hope he makes better on-field judgements in the future. It will be interesting to see how his 5th-year option plays out next year. Based on this year, he is definitely not a 30m/yr quarterback.

