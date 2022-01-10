Nick Chubb: Baker Mayfield fought for us every day

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield dealt with several injuries all season, including a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder that will be surgically repaired later this month.

But Mayfield still played, missing only one game before the club shut him down for the Week 18 matchup against the Bengals.

For that, Mayfield clearly has his teammates’ respect.

“He kept fighting,” running back Nick Chubb said Monday, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “He had every reason to quit. … He could’ve had surgery in Week 2. … He fought for us every day.”

Mayfield finished with completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also lost three fumbles.

But Mayfield’s last two games were particularly poor, as he completed just 50 percent of his attempts for 407 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Guard Wyatt Teller had similar praise for Mayfield and the way he continued to compete.

“He’s tough as nails,” Teller said. “I love Baker. He’s my guy. It sucks that he got hurt.”

The No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft, Mayfield is under contract for the 2022 season through his fifth-year option.

NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Browns plan to keep Mayfield for next season. But as with all things this time of year, plans may change with time.