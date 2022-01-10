Nick Sirianni hopeful for Miles Sanders’ return this week

Getty Images

The Eagles were down to Kenneth Gainwell and Jason Huntley at running back for Saturday night’s loss to the Cowboys, but they should be in better shape for their visit to Tampa in the Wild Card round.

Jordan Howard and Boston Scott are both on track to be activated from the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play. Head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Monday press conference that the team believes Miles Sanders can also return after missing the last two games with a broken hand.

“We’re hopeful for Miles this week,” Sirianni said. “Again, that’s why we didn’t put him on IR way back when he did have the hand injury. So, we’re hopeful for him. We’re hopeful for Jordan this week and Boston and Kenny. So, I think we’ll have our full stable of backs and really excited about where our backfield is. I think a lot of teams in this league would like the depth we have at this position.”

Sanders averaged 5.5 yards per carry this season, which makes it easy to understand why the Eagles would be happy to welcome him back to action this weekend.