Panthers sign P.J. Walker for 2022 season

Cam Newton‘s future may not be with the Panthers, but P.J. Walker will remain with the team for the 2022 season.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers have signed Walker to a new one-year deal. Walker was set for exclusive rights free agency, so the Panthers could have retained his rights simply by tendering him a contract this offseason.

Walker appeared in five games this season and started the team’s Week 10 win over the Cardinals. He also made one start and four appearances during the 2020 season. Walker is 68-of-122 for 730 yards, two touchdowns, and eight interceptions over those nine games.

The Panthers also have Sam Darnold under contract for next season. He’s set to make a guaranteed salary of over $18 million, but his play in 2021 would make it unsurprising if the team makes other moves at the position.