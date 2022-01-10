Report: Bears request interview with Leslie Frazier

Getty Images

The Bears didn’t waste any time getting started on their coaching search after firing Matt Nagy. Even though they haven’t found a General Manager yet to replace Ryan Pace, team president Ted Phillips and consultant Bill Polian are lining up candidates for the head coaching job.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports the Bears requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Frazier played for the Bears from 1981-85, leading the team in interceptions during their Super Bowl XX championship season.

Frazier has head coaching experience, taking over the Vikings as interim coach in 2010 before getting the full-time job from 2011-13. He went 21-32-1 and made the postseason once in his tenure in Minnesota.

He has spent the past five seasons as the Bills’ defensive coordinator.