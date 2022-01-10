Report: Bears want to interview Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Glenn Cook

Getty Images

The Bears are seeking a replacement for Ryan Pace, who they fired as General Manager on Monday. They have requested interviews with at least three executives around the league.

Kimberley Martin of ESPN reports that the Bears put in a request with the Browns to interview vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook.

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown also is on the Bears’ list of candidates.

Adofo-Mensah joined General Manager Andrew Berry in Cleveland in March 2020. Adofo-Mensah previously spent seven seasons with the 49ers, including two years as director of football research and development.

He is a former basketball player at Princeton, who earned his undergraduate degree there in 2003 before getting a master’s in economics from Stanford in 2013.

Cook joined the Browns’ front office in 2016 from the Packers, where he served as a pro scout from 2012-15.